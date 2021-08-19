As the Daviess County Public Library shifts the focus of its proposed parking lot improvement project from expansion to safety, the estimated cost of the project has decreased.
Library board members met Wednesday to discuss the latest plans for changes to the library parking lot located at 2020 Frederica St. with Richard Tutt of American Engineers Inc.
“I did a very quick estimate on this and that is kind of what we do at a concept level, but my numbers are coming in, based on everything that you see on this plan, to be south of $80,000,” Tutt said during the meeting.
After receiving the initial $500,000 estimate, the library asked engineers to go back to the drawing board and create a design that improves the safety of the parking lot, and does not reduce the number of parking lots available.
Under the current proposed plan, the library would gain two spaces, and the direction of the parking spaces would be rotated 90 degrees.
“It is also a much safer plan for people moving in and out of the library,” Tutt said.
Board member Rodney Ellis asked if the board were to approve a contract with AEI soon, would be possible to have a completed parking lot by November?
Even under the best of circumstances, Tutt said it could take a month to get approval from the planning commission, which would push the start of construction back to the middle of October.
While the work could be completed fairly quickly by a competent contractor, it would be very close to when asphalt plants shut down for the year due to the cold temperatures in November.
Erin Waller, library director, said that the project is budgeted for the current fiscal year, and as long as it is completed before next June, she does not see any reason to hurry the project.
“If that means (we start in) April and we get it done before the end of June that is fine with me because that is how we budgeted for it,” she said. “There is not really any kind of rush in my mind to just have to scramble and do this, I would rather do it right.”
Board members agreed to vote on accepting a contract with AEI to complete the project during its regular meeting next month.
