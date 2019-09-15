More than 6,000 students have opted to pursue higher education at the institutions in or around Owensboro and Daviess County for the 2019-20 school year, with most of the schools reporting increases in enrollment.
Enrollment at Kentucky Wesleyan College increased by 5.4% since 2018, with 780 students enrolled in this fall term.
Gene Tice, KWC interim president, said he is "incredibly proud" the dedicated faculty and staff who make the school "a destination of choice for students." He said the admissions team has continued success recruiting students.
"Our students appreciate the many experiential learning opportunities available in Owensboro," Tice added. "These advantages attract excellent students and make us proud to call this community our home."
Owensboro Community & Technical College has also seen an enrollment increase, with tentative numbers up 2.9%, according to OCTC President Scott Williams.
Williams said OCTC is also up 4.4% in the number of student credit hours delivered, and that he anticipates student enrollment will fall between 3,900 and 4,000 this year. The official number won't be available until November because OCTC is still enrolling students through the end of October.
"We are very excited about that (increase)," Williams said. "Our faculty and staff have really worked hard, and we are excited to have more students on campus."
Western Kentucky University-Owensboro has about 450 students enrolled at the satellite campus, according to Beth Laves, associate vice president of the WKU department of extended learning and outreach, or DELO.
She said that number is changing every day, and is tentative at this time, and the school is closely tied to the community, with more than 2,000 community visitors to the building last year.
"We have a lot going on," she said, adding that school officials are continuing their focus on the top five majors at WKU-O: management, teacher education, criminology, psychology and social work.
Brescia University has 1,010 students enrolled at this time across all of the school's programs and delivery formats, including online and on-campus, according to Chris Houk, BU vice president for enrollment management, who said this is the sixth consecutive year the school has more than 1,000 students enrolled at one time.
The Rev. Larry Hostetter, Brescia's president, said historically, numbers are up at the school, but enrollment hasn't moved much from last year, as it was a "record-breaking freshman class" with 231 first-time, full-time students.
"I think this is year more of a normal year for us," Hostetter said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
