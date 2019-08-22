The Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph are hosting a fundraiser Sept. 7-8 that will be an opportunity for the community to support and share their mission.
Escape to the Mount Weekend is an indoor event featuring a trivia competition, quilt bingo and their annual Mount Raffle, with the winner receiving $10,000.
Trivia will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 7 in the Maple Mount gymnasium. Teams should include at least four members, but max out with 10, and pre-registration is required. The deadline for registration is Aug. 30 as seating is limited for this event. The entry fee is $25 per person, which includes food and drinks, including adult drinks.
Quilt bingo will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 8, also in the gymnasium. Quilt bingo is just like regular bingo, only the winner will receive a quilt hand-crafted by volunteers and Ursuline sisters. Entry into the bingo game is $25 per person, with each additional card being $1 each and each bingo game being $1 each. When larger quilts are available during game play, the price per game will be $2 each.
Those interested in registering for both of these events may do so at ursulinesmsj.org/escape-to-the-mount-weekend. Spots for these events may also be reserved by writing a check to Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, Development Office, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
The annual Mount Raffle drawing will take place at 3 p.m. Sept. 8. Tickets are $5 each, and winners can receive $100, $250, $500, $1,000, $3,500 and the grand prize of $10,000. There will also be a handmade quilt raffled, which is valued at $1,000. Tickets are sold until 3 p.m. that day, and are on sale now. They are available online at ursulinesmsj.org/mountraffle.
This weekend is being organized in lieu of the annual picnic which used to take place the second weekend in September for 46 years. The last picnic was in 2016, and since that time the sisters have been in search of another way to support the Ursulines, according to Carol Braden-Clarke, development director at the Mount.
"We hope that this can become a regular event," Braden-Clarke said.
She said this event is important because it is all being organized to support the sisters and their mission.
Dan Heckel, director of mission advancement and communications at the Mount, said varying events have taken place the last two years in an effort to fundraise for the sisters' mission. This year the event is indoors so it will not be at the mercy of the weather.
"We want people to come and visit and enjoy themselves, and we want to be open to everyone," Heckel said.
He said there are 105 Ursuline Sisters of Mount St. Joseph,
SEE ESCAPE/PAGE B2
though some of them are on missions in six U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and Chile. This weekend event will be a fundraiser to help support sisters, including those in retirement.
Heckel referenced the "Be Kind" signs that have been posted around Owensboro and Daviess County for the past year or so. He said that the message is a wonderful thing and something he hopes the community keeps in mind.
"Hospitality and kindness have been hallmarks of the sisters since the beginning," he said.
For more information about Escape to the Mount Weekend, contact Braden-Clarke at 270-229-2008 or by emailing her at carol.braden-clarke@maplemount.org.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.