Escape Today moving downtown

After four years of searching for a downtown location for their Escape Today, David Haynes and Max Garvin have finally found one.
They plan to move Escape Today into the old Hutch's Billiards location at 820 W. Second St. on Nov. 1.
And the two plan to open a still-unnamed brewery in the old Barnaby's location at 800 W. Second St.
"It's on the edge of downtown, across from the Holiday Inn," Haynes said Wednesday. "And it's near the new (Home2 Suites) hotel and apartments."
He said a date hasn't been set for the brewery because they still have to buy "hundreds of thousands of dollars" worth of equipment.
Part of it has to come from China, and tariff issues are complicating that, Haynes said.
They also have to get a federal brewery license.
Haynes said once the brewery is up and running, they plan to brew 6,000 to 7,000 pints a month.
Haynes said he and Garvin have some experience with brewing, "but we have a master brewer on our team."
Drew Mitchell, owner of CYO Brewing, 119 E. Second St., began planning on a brewery there when he opened the place in 2015.
He said Wednesday that he's still working toward that goal, but doesn't have a timetable.
Once that brewery is open, Mitchell said, he plans to brew at least eight to 10 barrels of beer a week, "depending on demand."
Owensboro apparently hasn't had a brewery since the Owensboro Brewery closed in 1903 after a four-year run.
The new Escape Room location is twice the size of the current location at 527 Emory Drive, Haynes said.
When the business opened in October 2016, there were four escape rooms, which each featured a different puzzle that groups have to solve in less than an hour.
Later, they added an ax-throwing room, where people throw hatchets at bull's-eyes for points; an arcade with a couple of dozen video game machines; a rage room where people can smash things; a mobile escape room and a mobile ax room.
All that will move downtown on Nov. 1.
Other things will be added later, Haynes said.
The new place is twice the size of the current one, he said.
With more than just escape rooms now, Haynes said the business may eventually change its name.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
