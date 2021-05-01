The two minutes of truth on the first Saturday in May are an amazing spectacle whose outcome can be as hard to predict as the weather.
Just getting to the starting gate of the Kentucky Derby is a chore that begins in earnest about 10 months before the bugler’s call to the post at 5:57 p.m. CT.
The 19 horses that will be loaded into those slots in the modernized single gate all have a story on how they got there. Dreams are sometimes realized just by getting a horse in the Derby. Some owners and trainers know their horses aren’t up to going against the top competition in thoroughbred racing, they simply want to be a part of the show — a very expensive show. That’s called Derby fever, and it hits certain groups every year.
It’s highly unlikely that Helium will breathe in the blanket of roses’ sweet aroma, but he’d certainly be a money miracle if he hit the board at 50-1, his morning line odds.
Essential Quality is the horse everybody will be chasing, if you believe in the quality, performances and consensus of opinion that he is indeed a couple of levels up from the rest of this field.
Louisville native Brad Cox is the trainer, and he has the confidence of a horseman that thinks he’ll be in the winner’s circle early Saturday evening.
“I think if we get the trip, it’s going to be really tough, that’s how confident I am,” Cox said at the post position draw. “It’s the Derby, and I’m never going to be overconfident and say we’re going to win, but if we have the racing luck, we have two horses that are really good colts.”
Cox’s other horse in the field is Mandaloun, a 15-1 choice on the morning line.
“If you’re expecting big things from any race, there’s some anxiety that goes along with it,” Cox said. “You have to get the racing luck. This is the race where you need more racing luck than anywhere. You have to get a nice, clean trip.”
Essential Quality passed his greatest test in the April 3 Blue Grass Stakes when he caught front-running Highly Motivated to win by a neck in a terrific race. Cox is the hottest trainer in the sport. Jockey Luis Saez is one of the country’s most consistent winners. Essential Quality has already won at Churchill Downs, where he broke his maiden.
Essential Quality, the favorite at 2-1, has a big fan in a trainer who knows a thing or two about winning the Derby — Bob Baffert has trained six Kentucky Derby winners.
“He wins, there’s no excuse, he wins,” Baffert said. “He’s a good horse, the horse can win the Breeders’ Cup. He’s got a big edge. He had every chance to get beat the last time, it was not his style to be toe to toe, and he still won.”
Baffert thinks the rest of the field is evenly matched.
Rock Your World is a powerfully built black horse that has drawn a lot of attention at 5-1. He could be working to the lead early.
Hot Rod Charlie is trying to buck a trend, as only two Louisiana Derby winners have gotten the job done in the Kentucky Derby. Charlie is 8-1.
Known Agenda is 6-1, but is starting from the No. 1 post position, so Todd Pletcher’s best chance is likely toast without a blazing jump out of the gate.
Betting exactas and trifectas is a favorite of mine, so looking for some longer shots to hit the board and bump those payouts is essential in looking at any Derby.
O Besos could be intriguing at 20-1, with his ability to make up ground down the stretch.
Midnight Bourbon is a 20-1 shot for Steve Asmussen, who is 0-for-21 in the Derby but has finished second twice and third twice.
I’ll be going with Essential Quality to win.
There will also be some loading up on both Hot Rod Charlie and Rock Your World.
Happy Derby, folks.
