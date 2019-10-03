Estes Elementary starts student newspaper

Mary Rhineburger believes that schools are more than their test scores, which is what she hopes to exhibit through her work with the new Estes Elementary School newspaper -- Estes PAWS.
Estes PAWS, which stands for Publishing AWesome Stories, is funded through the school's 21st Century after school programming. About 25 students participate in the newspaper one day a week, and they make up the creative writing and photography clubs at the school.
Mary, 9, is a fourth-grade student who likes to write and take pictures, which is why she wanted to take part in the newspaper. She hopes the newspaper can make Estes more appealing, and showcase what truly goes on throughout the halls each day.
"I just think this will be good for students and for everyone to see what Estes is about," she said.
Jessica Lusk, a third-grade teacher at the school, was instrumental in helping to get the newspaper off the ground, along with Misty House, another Estes third grade teacher, and Chris Hale, the 21st Century coordinator.
Lusk loves seeing students create, and she wanted to give them an opportunity to do so. She said the students love writing about what they love, and they love and take pride in Estes.
"It makes sense because they are such good writers," she said.
Last year Estes had an online-based magazine, and House said that she thought a physical newspaper would go over better with students. So far, most of the students are excited to get started on some stories.
"They love it. They really like walking around and taking photos and focusing on things that are special to them," House said. "They see things differently."
Students have been brainstorming varying ideas for stories, including a profile piece on their new principal, an advance of their spring play, and presenting the findings of a pole they did about favorite lunches throughout the school population.
The club has a goal to have a newspaper ready and printed before winter break. After that, they hope to publish at least two a semester.
Hale said he hopes the newspaper will allow students to explore their interests more.
"It also gives them a chance to write more, which is always good," Hale said. "It gives them the chance to also work as a team to create something together. Also any time they can express themselves is good. It's a new venture for them, and I think it's a good opportunity for our students."
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
