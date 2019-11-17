Ryan Williams and Katy Harrison are teaching Estes Elementary School fifth-graders valuable skills to help them become future leaders.
This year, the school, through the help of a Marilyn and William Young Foundation grant, is embarking on a program called the Amazing Shake, which is a competition that originated at the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta. The competition teaches students discipline, respect, professional conduct and a plethora of other "soft skills."
Williams, the interim Estes principal, said soft skills include communication, leadership and interpersonal skills, along with teamwork and work ethic.
"It's very important to have these soft skills to better yourself in the real world," he said. " We want our students to grow up to be leaders and feel confident in themselves, to be able to go into any situation and be able to present themselves well."
During the first round of the Amazing Shake, Estes invited members of the district's central office to the school to help students work on their handshakes, their posture, eye contact and the ability to have a short conversation. Students were then judged on that criteria. The second round of the competition will involve phone conversations for which they will also be judged.
Harrison, the school's curriculum facilitator, said students' average of those two scores will be determined and the top 50 students will go on to the third round, which will be a dinner hosted in their honor. Early in the competition, the school brought in Valarie Roberts, a certified etiquette consultant, who taught students about proper dinner etiquette.
After that, students will again be judged and the final 25 will go through a one-on-one interview. Out of that round, there will be two students who will become the overall winners.
Harrison said this program gives students the opportunity to not only learn but do something different.
"We wanted to allow them to be in some positive situations that they might not get outside of school, to help build those soft skills," she said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.