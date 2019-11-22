Estes Elementary School kindergarten teacher Krystal Williams is calling on the community to help the school fund its weekend food bag program.
Currently, the school provides 77 students with weekend food bags, but there are at least 40 more students on the waiting list, Williams said.
“We have a great deal of community support from local churches and businesses,” she said. “The problem is that there is only so much to go around and the need is so much greater. We still have over 40 kids on the waiting list and we have some families where four children may have to share the contents of one bag.”
Williams, an Owensboro native, has been teaching at the school for the past five years and took on leading the charge at the behest of “beloved” substitute teacher Gary Griffin, Williams said.
“He approached me two or three months ago,” she said. “He (Griffin) was a substitute for the city school for years and he is loved around the entire district. He really has a big heart, especially for our kids and he does a lot behind the scenes. He approached me wanting to do something for our students in honor of his nephew Justin Tinsley, who passed away last year after his battle with cancer. Justin loved this time of year and loved helping children in need. Gary wanted to do something Christmas related by providing pajamas for kids, which I love, but I want to try and meet that hunger need.”
Williams is seeking aid in two ways. The first would be to sponsor a food bag for the entire year for $135, or those interested can donate $15 to help provide each student that is a part of the weekend food program with a book and a pair of pajamas at Christmas.
“I love this program because the kids light up,” she said. “When they see that the school is providing for their needs outside of their academics, they know that we care about their total well being. There are 77 on our bag list now and I believe that our resource people said that there are 41 still on the waiting list. We have enough for the rest of the food list for this year and maybe to take on 20 from the waiting list.
“The issue is that this is a need that will not end, we hope to raise enough to have a cushion for next year. This year there was a gap from the beginning of school to when the program could start because we were waiting for the funds.”
So far, through just simply posting her call to action on her social media, Williams has gotten a solid response, she said.
“We have gotten a great response so far,” she said. “From just posting it and my friends and family sharing it, we have started to receive money from people across the nation that want to help our students. It is exciting.”
Those interested can send a tax deductible donation via mail to Estes Elementary School, Attention: Krystal Williams, 1675 Leitchfield Rd. Owensboro, KY 42303.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
