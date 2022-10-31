It’s not every day that Batman, various anime characters and Colonel Sanders are in the same room. But in Elizabethtown, these and other individuals came together for shared interests.
The first EtownCon was held Saturday at Pritchard Community Center. The event included a cosplay contest, various vendors, a Super Smash Bros. tournament and a Magic: The Gathering tournament.
The event offered an opportunity to get autographs and pictures with comic book artist Sam De La Rosa; local actor Shawn Thacker, who plays Logan in the television series “Kobra Kai;” and artist and cartoonist Guy Gilchrist.
There were dozens of tables of vendors selling comic books, merchandise and their artwork.
Father and daughter Steven and Bella Basham from Cecilia attended the event while cosplaying as Luigi and Mario, respectively, since they are Nintendo fans.
Steven said he heard about the convention on Facebook and they decided to go. Bella said she had never attended a convention before.
“I think it’s fun seeing other like-minded people,” Steven said.
They said they enjoyed the event and would consider going again, although they would like to see more shows and other events at the convention.
Cristin Smith, a Louisville resident, said she loves conventions and tries to attend as many as she can in the area.
Smith said she had heard about the convention through a friend and she attended with her parents. She said she is an artist and so she tries to purchase other works of art when she can.
Show Manager Carmine DeSantos confirmed the convention would return next year on Aug. 26. He said this show functioned as a test run and felt that the response Saturday warranted another one next year.
He said that next year’s show probably will use both of the center’s gymnasiums instead of just one.
Andrew Harp can be reached at 270-505-1414 or aharp@thenewsenterprise.com.
