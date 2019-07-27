When Amarius Winstead was killed in a shooting in Whitesville on June 1, his cousin Brittany Mayes knew she had to do something.
Out of this tragedy, Mayes has brought "Guns Down, Water Guns Up" to Owensboro, an initiative that seeks to end gun violence.
"I decided to do 'Guns Down, Water Guns Up' event to show kids you can be in the same place at the same time and have fun without violence," Mayes said.
"Guns Down, Water Guns Up" will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday at Pinky's SnowCones and Snacks, 905 W Fifth St. The event is free to attend and open to the public.
Mayes, a native of Owensboro, currently lives in Atlanta, Georgia, where she owns the Stace'Yair talent agency.
Mayes said that "Guns Down, Water Guns Up" began in Georgia.
The Owensboro event has been created through a partnership between Stace'Yair and the Northwest Neighborhood Alliance.
Mayes said the event aims to bring people together.
"(We're) trying to bring something for the kids to do to eliminate so much drama and stuff that's going on," Mayes said.
"Guns Down, Water Guns Up" is being organized by Mayes, along with April Winstead, the mother of Amarius Winstead. Mayes said the event is being held in remembrance of both Amarius Winstead and Jasper Brown, who also died in the Whitesville shooting.
Mayes said Rev. Andre Bradley of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church will come and speak to the children at the event, followed by a water balloon fight and a "water war."
This is not the first event that she has organized in Owensboro.
Mayes said that from 2014 to 2018, she organized events for Easter. Mayes said that at these events, bikes and Easter baskets were given away.
"The true objective for these events is to help kids in need, help the community to come together, and become united instead of being divided," Mayes said.
Jack Dobbs, 270-691-7360, jdobbs@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.