On Saturday, the Daviess County Public Library will host an afternoon with musician Keven McQueen and author JD Wilkes.
Library IT Assistant Wes Johnson put on a similar event two years ago with Kentucky based comic book artists Chris Schweizer and Kyle Starks, and it was a great success, Johnson said.
“I have known Chris forever and I wanted to do something with him,” Johnson said. “Kyle does the Rick and Morty comic books and he has had a few things optioned by the Russo Brothers. I had them sit down and talk about getting into the comic book industry and they played really well off of one another in a freeform conversation. We had a crowd of over 50 and it worked so well. My hope is that this talk will have a great attendance.”
Saturday’s event will begin at 3 p.m. on the second floor of the library and will open with local bluegrass band the Gaslight Boys followed with the conversation between Wilkes and McQueen and ending with a solo performance by Wilkes. For Johnson, the meeting of the minds will not only be an exciting day for him, but for the community.
“JD is one of my favorite musicians,” he said. “His band, Legendary Shack Shakers, has toured with Robert Plant, been given a shout out by Stephen King and had Billy Bob Thornton perform a spoken word poem on one of their albums. They have a lot of notable fans.”
While the band’s music is an eclectic mix of styles, the Paducah-based Wilkes’ solo performance at the event will be more along the lines of “traditional bluegrass,” Johnson said.
“His band’s music? I would call it punk,” he said, “But it incorporates smattering of styles from blues, county, rockabilly with a little Tom Waits. JD is one of the best harmonica and banjo players you will come across. When he plays solo it is mostly traditional bluegrass. His work all around is amazing. He can talk your ear off about Kentucky music history.”
McQueen, a senior lecturer at Eastern Kentucky University, has written such books as Forgotten Tales of Kentucky, Murder in Old Kentucky, Louisville Murder & Mayhem and The Vine That Ate the South. Johnson became aware of his work through Wilkes, and an exciting aspect of the duo’s talk will be that that they have never met, Johnson said.
“JD (Wilkes) has used some of his (McQueen’s) stuff in his music ...,” Johnson said. “I thought, ‘I have to get them together and do something like we did with Chris (Schweizer) and Kyle (Starks). Their conversation will span everything from Kentucky history, music, their careers; whatever they want.”
Johnson believes that the eclectic nature of the program’s design and the varied careers of both Wilkes and McQueen coupled with the addition of the Gaslight Boys and Wilkes’ solo performance will prove to be a powerful event, Johnson said.
“It will definitely be a celebration of Kentucky,” he said. “If you like bluegrass, history and a good conversation, you will be into this.”
The library is at Frederica Street and Ford Avenue. For more information about Saturday’s event and other library programming, visit www.dcplibrary.org.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
