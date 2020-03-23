Schools, gyms, restaurants, stores, theaters — essentially every aspect of our lives have come screeching to a halt.
That leaves many of us and our kids spending the majority of our time together without the myriad of escapes we have come to depend on.
During these uncertain times, there are two key aspects that could easily fall to the wayside, like exercise.
For Parisi Speed School Head Coach and Project Manager Seth Sharp, and Owensboro Health Healthpark Manager of Health and Fitness Jason Anderson, an active lifestyle, even while at home, is vital for children and the mental health of adults.
“I have been thinking a lot about this he said,” Anderson said. “There is more going on than we realize. You get up in the morning and turn on the news and all day it is fear and panic. Without a doubt that will create stress and rob you of your peace. We will deal with that stress in some way, whether through overeating, binge-watching, lack of activity. It is important, especially now, that we find a healthy release and the best thing is exercise, not emptying a container of Oreos and binge-watching Netflix.”
For children especially, it is important to challenge them daily and have a routine in place, said Sharp.
“One of the best ways for parents to keep their kids active and engaged, especially now that they are home all day, is to challenge them. They will respond,” he said. “They want to accomplish the tasks that you give them. Challenge them with a fun game or challenge them to reach a certain amount of (repetitions) or times in running in the yard. This can be a family event, even in the home. You can carve out space and get a great workout through fitness-based games. You can do parents versus kids, siblings versus siblings. You can take any game and make it fitness related and your children will respond and everyone will have a good time.”
Even though our favorite gathering places are a no go for the foreseeable future, outside is not closed off, said Anderson.
“Get outside, go for a run, do some jumping jacks,” he said. “Everyone needs to get out and feel active. ... I have heard my wife, who is a teacher, say on multiple occasions that when kids don’t get to go outside, that they are difficult. If they can get outside, they will respond better and behave better at home.”
While exercise is important, so is staying hydrated and focusing on the positive, Anderson said.
“We often get headaches and fatigue, mostly that has to do with a lack of water,” he said. “Believe it or not, you don’t have to only drink water out of a bottle you can still drink from your faucet. Aside from being hydrated and exercising, one of the most important aspects is focusing your mind. It is easy to be stuck in the gloom and doom, but take your family for a walk or even if you walk by yourself, think about or talk about what there is to be thankful for. Go out with your family and talk about the positive aspects of the day. Some may think it is cheesy or corny, but it is training your mind and that is vital for physical and mental health.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
