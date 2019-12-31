According to the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety, 22 people were killed in drunk driving accidents between Christmas and New Year's Day over the last five years.
Because New Year's Eve is associated with parties and alcohol, local and regional law enforcement will be out in force, looking for motorists showing signs of driving under the influence.
Trooper Corey King, public affairs officer for Kentucky State Police in Henderson, said the agency uses data on past traffic accidents and arrests to determine areas that require extra patrols.
"Actually, we started a little bit before Christmas," King said. "With our numbers the way they are, we don't have the number of troopers we had 15 years ago, but we maximize the number of hours troopers are on the road."
While responding to calls for service takes first priority, troopers will be patrolling highways and conducting road checks, King said.
"We find many people do the right thing" on New Year's Eve, either by planning on riding with someone who is not drinking or by using a cab or ride service, King said.
"We're hoping this year will be one of those typical years where we see not as many DUIs," he said.
Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for the Owensboro Police Department, said there will be extra officers on city streets.
"Some of our traffic enforcement guys will be out, looking for any traffic infractions," Boggess said. "But DUIs are a major concern.
"Anecdotally, it tends to be busy" on New Year's Eve for officers, he said.
"There are certain holidays you expect to be busy," Boggess said. "New Year's certainly falls into that category.
"More than anything, we encourage people to celebrate but to do it responsibly. There are ample ways for people to get home without making those poor decisions," he said.
Major Barry Smith, chief deputy for the Daviess County Sheriff's Department, said, "we'll most definitely have extra units out working overtime" on traffic enforcement. Federal funds for traffic enforcement are available to law enforcement agencies through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign.
New Year's Eve hasn't been an active holiday for sheriff's deputies, Smith said.
"People know we are going to be out in force" and make arrangements to not drive on New Year's Eve, Smith said. The days leading up to New Year's are generally busier because people didn't make plans for a ride or because they drank more than they'd planned.
"A lot of times on New Year's Eve, they do a good job of planning ahead," Smith said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
