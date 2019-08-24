Fab 2 to play at Kroger this Thursday at 5

John Laswell, an Owensboro native who lives in Louisville, wanted friends and family in Owensboro to hear the music he creates with Dan Colon.
They perform together as the Fab 2, doing songs from the catalogs of The Beatles, Elton John, Billy Joel and others.
So they're coming to Owensboro.
"We'll be performing ... at the Kroger's in Wesleyan Park Plaza from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday," Laswell said.
There is no cover charge, he said.
"We've played around Louisville for two or three months," Laswell said. "It's a pretty cool duo. We're coming up with stuff nobody else does."
They were playing at the Hyatt Regency in Louisville near the street one night and U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, a candidate for the Democratic nominee for president, stopped with his family to listen, Laswell said.
"Our original idea was to do Beatles music," he said. "But people responded more to the other things we did. We still do the Beatles music, but we've added more music from other artists."
Some performances draw good crowds, he said.
Some don't.
"The other night we played a coffee house," Laswell said. "It was just us, the owner and three friends who have heard us play several times."
He's hoping for a better turnout in Owensboro.
Laswell said he's been playing professionally since he was a student at Owensboro High School.
"We formed Stray Cat & The Turtle Blue Chain," he said. "After that, there was And Others -- because every festival lists the headliners 'and others'."
Laswell has also been a bluegrass musician.
"I was in the Corn Island Bluegrass Band," he said. "We were on PBS for five years."
Laswell is still a member of Moondance, a classic rock band in Louisville.
He said he and Colon started working as a duo because "a lot of places don't want a big band."
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
