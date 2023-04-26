It’s a project that has never been done before in the state to support another first-of-its-kind venture.
The ECTC BlueOval SK Training Center is off the ground in Glendale and officials gathered Tuesday to mark the occasion by shoveling dirt near it.
It was a partnership that speakers at the event, including Elizabethtown Community and Technical College President and CEO Juston Pate, said was a project to better the future of not only the area’s workforce, but the state’s.
“When I think of why do I want to be a part of something like this is because I want to spend my time today doing something that is truly going to impact 20 years from now, 40 years from now,” Pate said, calling it the “blessing of his career” to be a part of the development of the center. “If you can honestly say that’s how you fill your cup and that’s what you do on a daily basis, that’s a good life.”
The 42,000-square-foot training center is a dual-branded facility for Elizabethtown Community and Technical College and BlueOval SK that will train the workforce that “will electrify the future of mobility,” said Liliana Ramirez, Ford’s global director of workforce development.
“In order to produce those batteries, we need a workforce trained in the latest battery and advanced manufacturing technologies,” she said. “This training center is unique. It’s the only co-branded training center in Kentucky.”
Passed in 2021 by the General Assembly and signed by Gov. Andy Beshear, Senate Bill 5 allocated $25 million for the “unique” project, Ramirez said. The center and its curriculum will be custom designed with these 5,000 BlueOval SK advanced manufacturing jobs in mind.
“This facility will support battery training including technical skills and behavioral skills,” she said. “BlueOval SK will train employees in SK On’s proprietary, technical, quality and manufacturing processes through classroom training, virtual reality labs and work simulation labs. Employees will be immersed in the latest technology, allowing them to come to understand the battery making process prior to setting foot within the plant.”
The project will train the workforce for BlueOval SK Battery Park, Ford Motor Co. and SK On’s joint venture to build electric vehicle batteries for the next generation of Ford and Lincoln vehicles.
The $5.8 billion investment for twin 4.9 million-square-foot plants, the size of 60 football fields, is the largest economic development in Kentucky’s history.
“Every time I think about this, I try to step back and think right here in Kentucky we’re building the biggest battery plant on planet earth and we’re building its twin right next to it,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “I’m proud to tell you, we are on schedule working together toward this future.”
Beshear said the training center and the jobs its trains for will prevent Kentucky’s residents from having to move out of the state to find good-paying jobs.
“We are as close as anytime in my lifetime to turning Kentucky’s brain drain into brain gain and I think that is exactly what this facility is about,” he said, adding the development and training center will attract talent from other states to Hardin County and Kentucky.
In order to produce the 80 gigawatt hours per year the battery plants will produce when in full operation, Ursula Madden, director of external affairs for BlueOval SK, said having a trained workforce is essential.
“It’s not hyperbole as I stand before you to say that ECTC is one of the most critical components for the success of BlueOval SK Battery Park,” she said. “Our workforce will be the backbone of BlueOval SK.”
Local primary and secondary school officials on hand for the groundbreaking ceremony said the training center was a key component in keeping talent at home.
“In K12 education we talk about alignment, the importance of preparing kids for life after high school,” Elizabethtown Independent Schools Assistant Superintendent for Student Learning Chase Goff said. “I think what this does is it gives them a visual. It’s a direct relationship. They can graduate from E’town High School, they can enter into an opportunity at ECTC and this facility, to be able to enter into one of those careers that Ford and BlueOval SK talks about.”
Hardin County Schools Superintendent Teresa Morgan said the school system is working on curriculum to help students win these jobs with an expansion of its college and career facility, EC3.
“What we know with Hardin County Schools is we have to prepare our students to come here,” Morgan said. “We want them to have all the prep work so that they have the best step forward to come and not just be entry level positions, but the advanced leadership positions.”
