Members of the Owensboro Fairness Campaign launched an awareness initiative Thursday, asking local retailers and other businesses to hang "Y'all means all" signs on their doors and windows to show support for a fairness ordinance.
In the Groove, a downtown custom laser engraving company, recently made 200 signs shaped like Kentucky with striped pride flag colors. A white heart is painted over the Daviess County area and "Y'all means all" is written down the sign's right-hand side. Small suction cups with hooks hold the signs in place.
The first 200 signs will be given away free of charge, thanks to a donation from a fairness ordinance supporter.
On Thursday, In the Groove owners, Jeff Sorce and James Whitehouse, let downtown businesses know about the signs.
"The response was instantly positive," Sorce said.
Some business owners immediately walked over and asked for them.
About 50 were given away before the Owensboro Fairness Campaign's regular monthly meeting Thursday night. Sorce and Whitehouse brought the signs to the meeting for supporters to take and distribute.
Nell Elliott asked for five.
"It gets your attention," Elliott said of the signs. "Something needs to get their attention."
Any business that wants a "Y'all means all" sign can stop by In the Groove at 103 W. Third St. or call the shop at 270-929-4779.
In addition to posting signs around town, members of the Owensboro Fairness Campaign are asking the public to take the effort to the next level. They encourage people to take pictures of the signs and post them on social media to create awareness.
Sorce and Whitehouse said they expect to make yard signs to show support for a fairness ordinance. They plan for those signs to be available sometime next month.
At Thursday's meeting, the fairness group also asked its supporters to write letters to Daviess Fiscal Court. An online signature campaign that kicked off earlier this year has gotten more than 5,000 signatures; however, many of them are not local.
Meanwhile, those opposed to a fairness ordinance are asking people to sign form letters.
"It's so important to write letters," said Chad Benefield, ordinance activist. "We need to do our very best to rally the troops."
Benefield told Thursday night's group about another awareness project that is in the works.
Alexander Clark, a local videographer who owns Alexander Francis Films, is making a documentary about Daviess County's fairness campaign.
"The idea is to show the support behind the fairness ordinance," Clark said.
Earlier this month, he started interviewing business owners, religious leaders and people in the LGBTQ community.
Clark expects the video to be posted online early next month.
"I've been standing on the sidelines, watching everything unfold," Clark said.
He thought it was time to take a stand and put his talent to use in support of the ordinance. Clark said he didn't know the degree to which discrimination was taking place until he started conducting interviews.
"It has been an eye-opening experience," Clark said. "It is ... important for the LGBTQ community not to be discriminated against."
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
