At the Owensboro Fairness Campaign's meeting Thursday night at Brescia University, advocates for a fairness ordinance discussed strategies for gathering community support.
They provided the crowd of at least 50 people with letters of support to circulate throughout the county. Letters of support may also be signed online on the Owensboro Fairness Campaign and Owensboro Human Relations Commission's Facebook pages. Those links will be posted by 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20.
Organizers at Thursday's meeting set a goal: They hope to receive 12,500 signed letters by next month's meeting.
In addition, they discussed possible candidates who agree with their position to run for local elected positions next year, and they addressed the need to speak up about acts of discrimination against them.
Since last month's meeting, Chad Benefield, a fairness ordinance advocate, has met with some elected officials who told him the ordinance failed to gain traction in 2014 because no one from the local LGBTQ community championed the fight.
"Our local officials are looking to us to lead the charge," Benefield told the crowd. " ... We are the right people to talk about this message and to get public support."
Fairness organizers realize they must develop a public awareness campaign because most people believe state and federal laws protect gays and lesbians in the same way they protect people from discrimination based on race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex, disability and familial status.
LGBTQ people do not receive any protection under the law. In Kentucky, they can be legally fired from a job, denied an apartment or kicked out of a restaurant based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.
"Most people have a misunderstanding about what the fairness ordinance is trying to do," Jim Barr said.
Joey Connelly, who ran for a seat on the Owensboro City Commission in 2016, said the name "fairness ordinance" does not explain its intent very well.
The letter of support defines the ordinance like this:
"A fully inclusive ordinance is one where security, dignity, and fairness is (afforded to) everyone, as it pertains to housing, employment and access to public accommodations.
"Freedom from discrimination is the right of all people and we should strive to see that everyone in our community is treated with fairness and equality."
Besides asking the public to sign letters of support, the group plans to search for supporters in businesses, churches and education.
Business leaders should pay attention to this issue, Benefield said, because it could impact the county's economic prosperity if companies think twice about relocating to a city that doesn't offer an inclusive environment.
Finally, organizers have a plan to address another concern they've heard from elected leaders, who say they haven't seen enough proof that acts of discrimination have taken place.
"They need to see it in order to believe it," one man told the crowd.
That proof has been hard to gather in the past because the LGBTQ community is not a protected class, said Kaitlin Nonweiler, executive director of the Owensboro Human Relations Commission. Gays and lesbians know the law offers them no recourse so they remain silent.
However, in the future, Karla Ward, executive director of New Beginnings Sexual Assault Services, has agreed to interview people and document incidents of past discrimination in support of the Owensboro Fairness Campaign.
"We have to document these things so we have proof," Benefield said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
