A draft Daviess County ordinance that would bar discrimination in housing and employment against members of the LGBT community has been prepared and sent to county commissioners for their thoughts.
Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said once commissioners have provided their suggestions and county feels the draft is ready, it will be made public for comment.
Mattingly said there isn't a set date on when the ordinance will be made available to residents.
"When you're going to do something like this, take your time and do it right," Mattingly said Wednesday.
The draft ordinance was modeled on an ordinance passed by the city of Georgetown earlier this year. The county's draft ordinance was provided to Fiscal Court members on Monday.
"I looked at Paducah's, Henderson's and a couple of others," Mattingly said. The Georgetown ordinance "was laid out better and tighter, I thought" and was "the one the LGBT community was looking at as well," he said.
County Attorney Claud Porter said the ordinance is much like Georgetown's, in that is would prohibit discrimination in housing and employment.
In housing, for example, the Georgetown fairness ordinance prohibits a person from refusing to sell or rent housing, denying access to housing or refusing to provide a real estate loan because of a person's gender identity or sexual orientation. The ordinance also prohibits an agency from refusing to hire a person for the same reason, or for an agency to bar employment opportunities or training.
The Georgetown ordinance contains several exceptions. Porter said the draft keeps the exceptions in the Georgetown's version.
Mattingly said the majority of changes made to the draft were to shorten it. Mattingly said he did change the employment exception so that businesses with 15 or fewer employees for 20 weeks per year would be exempt from the ordinance.
The Georgetown ordinance exempted businesses with eight or fewer employees, but it was changed for the draft because 15 employees complied with language used by the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Mattingly said.
Another change to the draft ordinance alters the wording to exempt churches and religiously affiliated schools, colleges, universities and other religiously affiliated or educational institutions that hire people of a particular religious belief.
The Georgetown ordinance was worded to exempt: "a church, school, college, university or other religiously affiliated or educational institution."
In the Georgetown ordinance, a school, college or university "could be construed they would be exempt, and they are not," Mattingly said.
Porter said the draft ordinance gives the judge-executive the authority to handle complaints of discrimination or to refer the complaints to another agency, such as the county attorney's office. Porter said discrimination cases will involve interviewing all the parties involved.
"It's not always easy" to prove discrimination, Porter said, but said, "some people make it really easy, because they tell you."
"Usually it's circumstantial," Porter said. "You have to put it all together."
Mattingly said once commissioners review the draft and recommend changes, the draft will be amended.
"I'll give commissioners the commissioners an opportunity to look at it," Mattingly said. When done, "we'll give (the LGBT community) and the (Owensboro) Human Relations Commission an opportunity to look at it, and we'll release it to the public for comment."
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.