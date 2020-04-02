After months of public debate, the Fairness Ordinance failed to pass Thursday after Daviess Fiscal Court voted 2-2 on the measure. Judge-Executive Al Mattingly and Commissioner Mike Koger voted in favor while commissioners George Wathen and Charlie Castlen voted against.
developing
Fairness Ordinance fails to pass
- By Messenger-Inquirer
-
-
- 0
Latest News
- McLean Coronavirus case reported in error
- M-I Police reports for April 2, 2020
- General Assembly approves state budget, cuts library funding and scales back on spending
- MCPS to continue meal delivery, pick-up throughout temporary school closures
- Sacramento appoints new city commissioner
- Fairness Ordinance fails to pass
- High death toll predicted without social distancing
- Realtors getting creative to sell houses
Most Popular
Articles
- City probably won't see direct aid from stimulus
- Residents 60 and older eligible for free lunches
- Random act of kindness: Walmart worker with one lung shares face masks with health care worker
- Owensboro Health prepares for surge in COVID-19 patients
- COVID-19 claims first Daviess County life
- Evictions postponed until pandemic over
- Owensboro Health puts limits on med purchases
- Union wanting protections for front line workers during pandemic
- Glenmore donating grain alcohol, sanitizer
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Senate Bill 90 has been "hijacked" says bill sponsor (1)
- Real estate sales still booming (1)
- UK, other hospitals desperate for masks turn to 3D printing with help from KY company (1)
- Rowe still on winning ride at Lee (1)
- Muhlenberg school extends thanks to employees and community (1)
- Local Kimberly-Clark's toilet paper not for home sales (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.