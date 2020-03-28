The highly anticipated vote on the proposed Daviess County LGBTQ nondiscrimination (fairness) ordinance will take place on Thursday.
A fairness ordinance, if passed, would extend broad protections, preventing discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in the areas of employment, housing, and public accommodations.
The community discussion surrounding the ordinance has been ongoing since Fairness Advocate Chad Benefield stood before County Commissioners George Wathen, Mike Koger, Charlie Castlen and Daviess County Fiscal Court Judge-Executive Al Mattingly on Oct. 3, 2019, and provided an impassioned plea in favor of an ordinance to members of the Daviess Fiscal Court.
Benefield would ultimately present the court with a physical ordinance on Jan. 9.
Since Benefield’s presentation, the court has heard myriad testimony of community members both in favor of and opposed to the potential passage of an ordinance in the form of two community forums as well as testimony from both sides given in court chambers.
While public forums and court meetings surrounding discussion of the ordinance have often drawn crowds of more than 100 community members there to support their respective side, Thursday’s vote will be met with uncharacteristic silence, given that the public is not permitted to gather per social distancing and public gathering mandates.
As far as where county officials stand days prior to the vote, Wathen and Mattingly are still staunchly backing their initial statements, with Wathen against and Mattingly in favor of the ordinance. As far as Koger and Castlen, both have denied comment until the night of the vote.
While the community will not be permitted to attend the meeting in person, the court meeting and subsequent vote will be broadcast live on the court’s Facebook page. Until the vote, commissioners and Mattingly are still encouraging the community to reach out and share their views, said Mattingly.
“We have had the forums and were not going to allow public comment during the second reading and vote anyway,” Mattingly said. “I will, however, ask the commission if they would like to comment prior to calling the vote. If there is a three to one vote no, then the measure is dead and if it is a two to two vote, it fails. Right now, I am not looking beyond the vote. Regardless of the outcome, I encourage the LGBTQ community to continue to stand up for the same equal opportunities that everyone else enjoys and I will continue to stand with them in their fight.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
