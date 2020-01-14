On Jan. 9, Daviess Fiscal Court was formally presented with a non-discrimination ordinance that would bar discrimination in employment, public accommodation and housing against members of the LGBTQ community.
The presentation of a physical ordinance has been three months in the making since ordinance advocate Chad Benefield stood before the court on Oct. 3, 2019, on behalf of the LGBTQ community of Owensboro-Daviess County to implore the court to act.
In all, 17 Kentucky cities have passed an ordinance along with Woodford County. As the movement of local governments adopting non-discrimination ordinances have evolved, so have the language and parameters inherent in each respective ordinance adopted.
The proposed Daviess County non-discrimination ordinance is no different, in that it has been drafted to, not only address the equal rights of the LGBTQ community, but also the specific fears of those opposed to an ordinance being adopted, said Deanna Smith, Owensboro Fairness Campaign chairwoman and city commission candidate.
“As these ordinances have grown, more concessions and protections have been added,” she said. “For example, a major concern has been from the business community after the T-shirt company in Lexington was sued. Any ordinance after Lexington’s, including ours, would not have allowed that to happen. Our ordinance looks nothing like that; we agree that frivolous lawsuits and claims should be avoided and made sure that those protective measures were included. We are confident in this draft; we have reviewed it numerous times until we all finally agreed that it was the copy that we wanted to turn in.”
Throughout the ongoing community conversation, much of which has taken place on the floor of the court, community members as well as county commissioners George Wathen, Mike Koger and Charlie Castlen have voiced concerns ranging from potential “frivolous” lawsuits, “inclusive-restrooms” for transgender citizens, the possibility of religious freedoms being infringed upon as well as protections for private business and property; all of which have been addressed and accounted for in the newly presented ordinance, Smith said.
”Chad (Benefield) did a great job working with the opposition and addressing concerns and tightening up the language of our ordinance,” she said. “It is a very specific document. With this, we have addressed all of their concerns including those of George Wathen and the other commissioners. For them to dismiss it is for them to say outright that they don’t want to deal with our rights. One of the biggest issues we face is being recognized as people in general.”
Daviess County-Judge Executive Al Mattingly, who has been a vocal proponent of the non-discrimination ordinance throughout, believes that the ordinance goes above and beyond in addressing the concerns of those who have been so vehemently opposed in recent months, he said.
”This ordinance simply seeks to ensure non-discrimination for everyone,” he said. “I believe we are born into the image and likeness of God, but we are not created equally. Some are more handsome, or smarter; whatever the case. What we all inherited is an equal opportunity for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. That is all this ordinance, the way I read it, is trying to do, give these folks the same equal opportunity that has been given to other protected classes. That is all; it doesn’t take away equal opportunity from those opposed to an ordinance. I keep hearing about the “gay agenda,” the only agenda that I see is the LGBTQ community wanting the same equal opportunities that so many of us enjoy.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
This story has been updated to reflect that Woodford County passed a fairness ordinance Tuesday evening.
