Fairview Drive is getting extended to meet the future needs of the new Daviess County Middle School.
In what is anticipated to be a $3 million project, the city of Owensboro, in conjunction with Daviess County Public Schools and developer Matt Hayden-owned Senior Green, LLC, will work to have the 2,600-foot extension spanning the backside of The Downs Subdivision to the intersection of Kentucky 603 and Hayden Road completed by December 2021 when the new school is slated to be complete, said Lelan Hancock, assistant city manager.
To aid in the expansion, the city purchased 24.28 acres from the Pantle family at roughly $100,000 per acre. The city does not need all of that property, said City Manager Nate Pagan.
“We only need 1.366 acres for the right of way for the Fairview extension,” he said. “We sold the remaining acreage for what we purchased it for to local developer and builder Professional Properties and Construction, LLC.”
Aside from the city purchasing the property necessary for the right-of-way, the city will also help in the construction of the extension and be in charge of distributing a $500,000 grant provided by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
What makes this project unique is that all three parties have skin in the game and will each have their own responsibility toward achieving the completed project, Pagan said.
DCPS will make improvements to the intersection of Kentucky 603 and Hayden Road with the primary improvement being the addition of a turning lane from Hayden Road to the new Fairview Drive extension. The turning lane will initially serve as a private drive for the school that will later transition to a public portion of the project when the entire extension is completed and dedicated, Pagan said.
Senior Green LLC, which owns the land northeast of the new middle school, will have the responsibility of providing the remaining portion of the right-of-way or property needed that was not acquired initially and to complete excavation of the project, Pagan said.
Aside from being able to expand Fairview Drive to further meet the needs of the school and the community evolving around the Gateway Commons area, the addition of a new development through Professional Properties and Construction, LLC will only add to the community and the area, said Hancock.
“It was a good marriage between the school district, developers, the city and the citizens of Owensboro-Daviess County,” he said. “Whether the development is retail, commercial or residential; any time there is a new development it is beneficial. We are excited by the potential of the opportunity.”
