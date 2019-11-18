Sandy Bugay looked up at the stained glass at the Temple Adath Israel, at 429 Daviess St., and commented that for such an old building, it has held up nicely, considering.
"One-hundred forty-one years," she said about the building. "Not too bad for the old lady."
Bugay, president of the temple, was hosting a small group at the temple Sunday for the stained glass tour that was a part of the 2019 Faith Fest.
The temple, Bugay explained to the tour-goers, was built in 1878, and the stained glass is original to the building. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1986. It is the second-oldest synagogue in Kentucky, with Paducah's Temple Israel being constructed in 1871.
Darla Howard and Casey Mathews, both of Owensboro, were among the visitors to the temple.
Howard said she has always had a curiosity about the building, as she passes by it all the time and had never been inside until Friday when she visited for a Torah study. She and Mathews wanted to return on Sunday to see the stained glass windows in the daylight.
"We are interested in beauty," she said.
Mathews said she was never sure how old the building was.
"It's beautiful," she said.
This is the ninth annual Faith Fest in Owensboro, and at least 20 Owensboro area faith communities and the Owensboro-Daviess County Ministerial Association are participating in the event that runs through the end of November. The nearly month-long event kicked off on Nov. 8 with Friday prayers at the Islamic Center of Owensboro. Faith Fest ends with a Thanksgiving community meal and interfaith prayer service on Nov. 24.
In between those dates, residents can learn about many religions that are practiced locally. Exploring other traditions is important, said the Rev. Claudia Ramisch, who leads the UU Congregation and is president of the ministerial association.
Ramisch said Faith Fest is important because "it's our neighborhood."
"It's important to know your neighborhood," she said. "Religions ultimately help us establish, celebrate and maintain a meaningful world."
Through the years, faith communities represented during Faith Fest included Baha'i, Buddhism, Christianity, Earth-based, Hinduism, humanism, Jainism, Judaism, Muslim, paganism and Sikhism.
Faith Fest grew from an interfaith Thanksgiving service that first took place in Owensboro 12 years ago. The prayer service remains part of Faith Fest.
The remaining Faith Fest events include:
• Nov. 18 -- All Means All: A self-guided prayer and retreat on inclusion between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. at Century Christian Church, 1301 Tamarack Road.
• Nov. 18 -- Nonviolence Owensboro film "The Imam and the Pastor" with a facilitated discussion between noon and 1 p.m. at UU Congregation, 1221 Cedar St.
• Nov. 19 -- Nonviolent Owensboro film "Divided We Fall" with a facilitated discussion between noon and 2 p.m. at UU Congregation, 1221 Cedar St.
• Nov. 20 -- Drum Circle (bring a drum) at 6:30 p.m. at UU Congregation, 1221 Cedar St.
• Nov. 21 -- Walking the Labyrinth from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brescia University Quad, 717 Frederica St.
• Nov. 24 -- Thanksgiving Community Meal at noon at Blessed Sacrament Chapel, 602 Sycamore St. (Reservations are required.)
• Nov. 24 -- 12th annual Interfaith Thanksgiving prayer service at 2:30 p.m. at UU Congregation, 1221 Cedar St.
