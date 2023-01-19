Two special musical performances by the Louisville Orchestra featuring cellist Yo-Yo Ma are planned April 29 inside Mammoth Cave.
Tickets for the concert, which was announced Thursday by Mammoth Cave National Park, will be distributed by a lottery process through recreation.gov beginning Jan. 30.
The music is being created especially for Mammoth Cave by Teddy Abrams, musical director of the Louisville Orchestra, who will lead the performances at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. CDT Saturday, April 29.
Abrams said the music will celebrate the history and culture of Mammoth Cave and how natural environments can provide artistic inspiration.
“Visitors have always been drawn to Mammoth Cave to experience its ancient stillness and expansiveness,” Abrams said in a statement released by the park. “It’s no surprise that this otherworldly treasure has inspired art in all forms, some of which can still be seen in the cave. Performing music in a cave where untold generations of people before us have created their own music connects us in a vital way to our past.”
Abrams said he spent the last year exploring the park and immersing himself into the cave’s geology and human history to gain inspiration. He composed his work with Yo-Yo Ma in mind.
The musical performances will take place inside the cave in a large open room known as Rafinesque Hall. The cave area is a natural environment, with low lighting and a temperature of around 54 degrees.
There are no seating options and the performance time is estimated at 45 minutes to an hour. Audience members must walk three-quarter miles round trip to the performance area. The access trail includes a steep outdoor hillside to and from the cave’s natural entrance with a total of 130 stairs. Inside the cave, the trail will travel along broad walkways in some of the largest rooms inside Mammoth Cave. The trail is mostly level, but some hilly and uneven areas exist.
Due to the expected popularity of the event, tickets are being distributed via a lottery system through recreation.gov, the park said. Only one application per email address is accepted. Each application may request up to four tickets. All lottery applicants will be charged a $1 application fee, but there is no fee for tickets to the actual event.
The performance is open to all ages, but youths under the age of 16 years, must be accompanied by an adult 18 years or older.
For more information about this event, go to the Plan Your Visit section nps.gov/maca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.