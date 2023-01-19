YYM Photo

World-renown cellist Yo-Yo Ma will join the Louisville Orchestra for two free concerts being planned inside Mammoth Cave. Tickets will be awarded through a lottery system with applications beginning later this month.

 Submitted

Two special musical performances by the Louisville Orchestra featuring cellist Yo-Yo Ma are planned April 29 inside Mammoth Cave.

Tickets for the concert, which was announced Thursday by Mammoth Cave National Park, will be distributed by a lottery process through recreation.gov beginning Jan. 30.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.