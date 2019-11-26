Simpson Barnett, who resides on a farm he owns near the rocks on Rough River, was virtually a man without a county in 1919. Mr. Barnett has been told by some that his land, or most of it, lies within McLean County, and others have said the larger portion of it is in Ohio County. Evidently, the division line of the two counties passes through the farm, but no one seems to know where, as the corner survey that had been established on the river has been lost. Mr. Barnett has not been able to cast a vote in any national, state or county election for more than a quarter of a century.
• Nov. 25, 1919, four men were injured in clashes between carriage workers and strikers at the John Delker Buggy Company works, where a strike has been in progress for three weeks. Peter Paff, a strike breaker, sustained a broken jaw. Clarence Algood, Ray Drury and Herman Davis, strikers who were picketing at the plant, were arrested in connection with the affair. They were charged with confederating and banding together for the purpose of intimidation.
• Nov. 26, many fine homes are going up in the Waveland addition. Several new ones have just been started and others that were started during the summer are now nearing completion. Among the homes that are near completion are the two-story brick residence of Cicero Massie on Frederica Street, which will soon be ready for occupancy. Robert Triplett is building his bungalow on Miller's Court.
• Nov. 27, the laurels at the state convention of the Parent Teacher Association in Louisville go to Daviess County, which takes the highest honors in the state, running first in membership, city and county, with 3,600 members. Also, the highest membership of any county in the state in any one association, as the Seventh Street school has 465 members. Daviess County alone has more than any other two counties in the state, outreaching Jefferson County, which has 2,200 members, being just 1,400 short of the Daviess County record.
• Nov. 28, the Associated Charities is endeavoring to find work for two boys of 17 years who came from East St. Louis. The boys are willing to work. They appeared in juvenile court a few days ago having been taken up to the officers at the Union Station for loitering. It seems they had no place to go to sleep and were expecting to sleep on the tables in the station when apprehended. As for now they are sleeping at the police station at night and hunting for work in the daytime.
• Nov. 29, sugarless Thanksgiving may be followed by a candyless Christmas, the local wholesalers and grocers say. The supply of candies is already growing smaller here and by Christmas, the supply is expected to be exhausted. Parents are urged to do their Christmas candy shopping early. There is still candy to be found on the local market at higher prices. There will no doubt be some varieties of candy for sale near Christmas, but several of the cheap kinds, stick candy especially, are now almost unprocurable and by Christmas, the supply may be completely exhausted.
50 Years Ago
• Nov. 25, 1969, a century-old log and frame house on Joe Haynes Road being used to store tobacco burned to the ground despite a three-hour battle by Whitesville firemen. A nearby smokehouse also was destroyed but the barn was not damaged. The house, owned by Bill Litsey, had been in his family since its erection and was being rented by Bob Berry. Only five chimneys were left standing at the site.
• Nov. 26, Owensboro's Christmas lights will be turned on Friday night in a brief program on the courthouse square that will feature the General Electric Chorus. Mayor Irvin Terrill will give the signal for the Christmas illumination and the decorative lights will be turned on. Before the street lights are turned on, Brig. Roy Marshall of the Salvation Army will tell of the Tree of Lights, which will be used to tally the contributions to the Salvation Army's annual Christmas appeal.
• Nov. 27, Santa Claus will arrive in Owensboro Saturday when the Downtown Retail Merchants and Owensboro Jaycees hold their annual Christmas Parade. Participating in the parade will be walking animals, 12 clowns, Peanuts characters, Santa's secretaries and Mrs. Santa Claus. Grand Marshal Peggy Mitchell of WEHT-TV will lead the 10 bands participating in the holiday event. Twenty-two floats are being prepared.
• Nov. 28, Hancock County Judge Joe Pell announced that no funds are available to continue county dog warden service through Dec. 31, but Warden James Haycraft will continue picking up stray dogs as a goodwill gesture. It is hoped this will prevent a winter rabies outbreak. The warden, who has been paid $150 a month for his work, said that rabies is a more common cold-weather threat than in the summer when the heat kills the germs.
