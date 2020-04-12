Owensboro Regional Farmers’ Market would normally be preparing for its new season to start about the third Saturday in April.
But as with most — if not all — events or activities that would invite large crowds, the farmers market board decided to postpone the opening until May 16 as a precaution to prevent the spreading of COVID-19.
Although the farmers markets fall under the agricultural exemption that would allow them to operate, Becky Luckett, farmers market manager, said the risk was too great to proceed as normal.
“On a given Saturday, it’s nothing for us to have 200 to 300 people in that pavilion,” Luckett said. “Well, it would almost be impossible for one person — that being me — to try to enforce the physical distancing of 6 feet.”
Along with the social distancing protocol, the board also considered the habit of customers touching the produce before buying it.
Doug Martin, a farmers market vendor who’s been selling produce there for about 12 years, said he wasn’t a fan of people feeling fruits and vegetables before the coronavirus.
“There are people who are good about not touching everything but then there are a lot of people who will touch every tomato you got,” Martin said. “And then, they may want one or not.”
The number of vendors increase as the summer produce is harvested.
But there are some early vendors such as Kenny Davis who sells eggs, honey, and an assortment of spring flowers.
Davis, who’s also a board member, said he’ll take a financial hit by not being able to sell at the farmers market.
“If we need to, we can push (the opening) back to Memorial Day weekend,” Davis said. “From a board member’s standpoint, that’s the prudent and right thing to do. But from a vendor’s standpoint, it’s going to hurt me.”
To generate some sales, vendors have gone to social media to market their goods. The Owensboro Regional Farmers’ Market has posted the vendor names and phone numbers on their Facebook page — www.facebook.com/Owensboro RegionalFarmersMarket.
Davis, whose phone number is 270-993-8253, said he’s willing to make deliveries to anyone in Daviess County.
“In about two weeks, we’re going to have a lot of plants blooming and ready to go,” Davis said. “…And we have a lot of eggs. …This time of year the chickens are laying eggs like crazy.”
Starting in June, the farmers market is supposed to open three days a week — Saturday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Luckett, however, said all dates are still tentative depending on how the virus plays out over the next couple of months.
And as for the satellite market held at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, Luckett said she isn’t confident that it will be available this season.
“We’ve yet to make contact with them but I really don’t foresee us having that site open,” Luckett said.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
