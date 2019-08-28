If and when the city takes ownership of Gabe’s Tower, there’s still no clear end in sight for the 55-year-old blighted structure.
Demolishing the 13-story building at 1926 Triplett St. has been widely discussed, but alternatives to razing it are also being seriously considered, according to city officials.
Community Development Director Abby Shelton said the city is looking into federal grants that would either allow a developer to rehabilitate it with incentives or enable the city to raze Gabe’s Tower to build a new transit station with federal funds.
But in order to receive federal funds, Gabe’s Tower would have to go through what’s called a Section 106 review process that falls under the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) of 1966.
Shelton said the NHPA applies to buildings more than 50 years old.
“They want to make sure we go through the right steps so we’re not discarding a piece of history,” Shelton said.
Shelton said the city has been in contact with the Kentucky Heritage Council, which indicated through a letter that Gabe’s Tower could potentially be placed on the National Historic Register.
“I have consulted with the Kentucky Heritage Council to see what steps we need to take to make sure we cover all of our bases with the use of Gabe’s Tower,” she said.
One of those steps would be for the city to seek request for proposals (RFP) from developers who would be interested in restoring Gabe’s Tower.
“I have received a sample RFP from another city that has taken on a large development like this,” Shelton said. “And there are several developers, I’d say in Kentucky and nationally, that have expressed interest in the project.”
The city is readying itself for the day it finalizes its deal with Bob Zimmerman, the current owner of Gabe’s Tower.
Zimmerman said Tuesday that the lien process has been the delay, but he didn’t want to get into specifics of why it has taken months to sort out.
However, Zimmerman did say that he has no regrets about buying Gabe’s Tower, which he bought with the intent to turn it into low-income housing.
“I had done enough research and I knew it was going to be a significant amount of funding, but I just ran into the other snags with the city and even the (citizens) — so many people were against it and that’s why it failed to materialize,” he said.
Gabe’s Tower also lies within a Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area called Triplett Twist.
Since 2015, the city has spent $2.6 million in federal grant dollars rehabbing homes and businesses within Triplett Twist.
City Manager Nate Pagan said the city wanted Gabe’s Tower to be part of that revitalization effort.
“Until the tower is addressed in some form or fashion, it’s hard to feel complete in Triplett Twist,” Pagan said.
The city and Zimmerman signed a real estate purchase agreement in May. According to the terms of that agreement, Owensboro will buy the tower for $360,000 as long as Zimmerman sells the building with a clean title. That deal also required Zimmerman to drop an unlawful arrest suit he filed against the city in federal court last year.
Zimmerman said even after the lien is released, there are "some other things to be done."
"The city and I have had our differences, but now we're on good terms," Zimmerman said. "We're putting the past behind us and moving on with what we've agreed to do."
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
