Federal money at stake with census tally

One year ago, the greater Owensboro metropolitan area was identified as among the Kentucky communities that could have low participation in the 2020 U.S. Census.
And at the local level, that means loss of federal money for every person who goes uncounted, which could mean millions of dollars.
The federal government allocates more than $675 billion annually to state, local and tribal governments.
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said the county doesn't receive the federal dollars directly, but it does go to the state, which then funnels the money into local programs and agencies.
"A lot of that federal money goes to the state and perks down to the local communities," Mattingly said. "And it's based on population. That's why it's so important to get an accurate count."
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Daviess County's estimated population is 101,104.
In an effort to avoid becoming a low census participation community, the Daviess County Complete Count Committee was established to help create awareness and educate the public about the upcoming census.
Molly McCarroll, partnership specialist for the U.S. Census Bureau, has been working with the Complete Count Committee leading up to the 2020 census.
McCarroll said targeting low-response areas within a community is one way to improve census participation. The U.S. Census uses what's called a Response Outreach Area Mapper, or ROAM, to identify and to provide a socio-economic profile of low-response and hard-to-reach areas.
In Daviess County, the identified low-response areas were between Crabtree Avenue and Leitchfield Road, Owensboro's far-western neighborhoods near Ben Hawes Park, southwestern tracts near the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport and the entire community of Maceo south of the William H. Natcher Bridge.
"This is where the Complete Count Committee model comes in," McCarroll said. "… The model we use identifies the trusted voices in those areas -- faith leaders, nonprofit leaders and groups like the H.L. Neblett Community Center."
McCarroll said the U.S. Census Bureau doesn't endorse a particular dollar amount on how much communities lose when residents go uncounted, but it is significant.
"It is possible to really quantify the amount of federal funding lost per person who's not counted," McCarroll said. "When you do see figures like that, those figures are for a single year. And when the census only happens once every 10 years, no matter how you quantify it or what sum you get on an annual basis, you're looking at some real money."
The official start of the count -- Census Day -- begins on April 1, 2020. The 2020 census population count is expected to cost the federal government $15.6 billion -- three times more than the 2000 census.
To find out more about the upcoming census or how to become a census worker, go to 2020cenus.gov.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
