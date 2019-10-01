Feds return Daviess County fugitive to Owensboro

Lad D. Ottofy's flight to Central America ended Monday, with Ottofy returning to Daviess County under arrest.
Ottofy, 60, of the 2900 block of Christie Place, was arrested in December on charges of sexually abusing several juveniles over a year between November 2017 and December 2018.
Ottofy posted a $25,000 cash bond with the cash provided by his brother, and was released on the condition that he return in March to make his first appearance on the charges, which included second-degree rape, second-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse (victim under age 12). Ottofy then disappeared.
During a July hearing, prosecutors said they believed Ottofy had fled the country, but declined to say where. The $25,000 bond, which has come from Ottofy's brother's retirement account, was forfeited.
Last month, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported Ottofy had been arrested in Belize, a country on the east coast of Central America.
Federal officials delivered Ottofy to Miami, and he was returned to Owensboro Monday morning by Prisoner Transportation Services, said Major Barry Smith, chief deputy for the Daviess County Sheriff's Department.
A sheriff's deputy served Ottofy with papers on the indictment at the jail. Ottofy is scheduled to make his first appearance on the charges Wednesday morning in Daviess Circuit Court.
Ottofy's bond is set at $250,000.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.