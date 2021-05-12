Volunteers from local organizations are partnering to put on the annual Feed Seniors Now delivery in Owensboro on Wednesday, May 12.
Independence Bank, Green River Area Development District, Comfort Keepers, KY Legend, and Innovation Academy will be coming together to deliver two weeks worth of meals to more than 200 senior citizens in Daviess County.
Nick Oller, president of Independence Bank in Daviess County, said that this event is extremely important to the community.
“Coming off of a pandemic, we know the number of seniors in need has drastically increased,” Oller said.
Oller said that he always looks forward to seeing the relief and excitement on the seniors’ faces when the deliveries are made.
“To be able to reach out, talk to these seniors, and let them know we’re here for them is the most exciting thing to me,” Oller said.
The deliveries will start at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, May 11 at Owensboro Christian Church at 2818 New Hartford Road.
There will be a speech from partners of Feed Seniors Now, and volunteers will begin loading vehicles and making deliveries shortly after.
