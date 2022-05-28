In 40 years, the food bank located in Elizabethtown has grown to service 42 counties and more than 200,000 people each year.
Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland celebrated its 40th anniversary with a dinner program Thursday at the Hardin County Cooperative Extension Service office.
Volunteers, donors, partner organizations and businesses, current and former staff and board members, were invited to the anniversary celebration sponsored by the Kroger Zero Hunger Zero Waste Foundation.
Executive Director Jamie Sizemore said she didn’t want to do another fundraiser for the organization on the anniversary and instead decided to do a series of celebratory events throughout its service area.
“Tonight was more about just all the great work that’s been done,” she said.
Before the event in Elizabethtown, there was a similar event in Hopkinsville and another is coming up in Bowling Green.
During her remarks, Sizemore said the organization reached a milestone in 2021 by distributing more than 300 million pounds of food over the last 40 years.
At the event, Rita Jenkins was present, who, along with Dottie Hansen, helped establish the Kentucky Food Bank in 1982.
“Who could have imagined 40 years ago that Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland would grow from distributing 80,000 pounds of donated food through just five partner agencies in our first full year of operation to distributing over 21 million pounds annually through our more than 240 partner agencies?” Sizemore said during her speech.
Sizemore announcedthat two new programs will be implemented in the fall in alliance with school districts and medical providers.
She said the details still are being worked, but the program pertaining to schools will involve getting food to those who need it to where those people are. With the medical providers, she said Feeding America wants to find a way that patients can be screened for food insecurity in order to receive help.
Kathy Dile, director of finance administration, has been working at FAKH for 23 years, and is the longest tenured employee at the organization. She said she’s happy ,about the anniversary and helping those in need even though she wishes that hunger were eliminated so that the work they do wouldn’t be necessary.
“We’re glad we’re here,” she said. “We’re glad we’re helping.”
Andrew Harp can be reached at 270-505-1414 or aharp@thenewsenterprise.com.
