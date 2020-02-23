Saturday’s 41st annual Farm-City Breakfast at Daviess County High School will be the culmination of National FFA Week that runs Feb. 22-29.
During the week leading up to the 7:30 a.m. breakfast, the FFA programs of three local high schools — DCHS, Apollo High School and Owensboro Catholic High School — have planned various activities to celebrate agriculture and create awareness with their fellow classmates as well as the community.
Ashley Thompson, FFA teacher at OCHS, said each day features activities such as Drive Your Tractor to School Day, a milk mustache contest and a tractor pull, which allows students to pull a tractor while it’s in neutral.
“Since we’re a faith-based school, we also have mass on Wednesday, and any farmer in our community that wants a blessing, Father Jason McClure is going to offer a blessing at that mass for future harvests,” Thompson said.
Maddie Clements, senior and FFA president at OCHS, said she lives on a farm in Union County, commuting an hour each day.
“FFA Week is important to Owensboro Catholic because we’re a city school so it gives us an opportunity to show what FFA is and how important agriculture is to our community whether they know it or not,” said Clements, whose family grows row crops.
At AHS, its FFA teachers — Debbie Muse, Matt Johnson and Aaron Tucker — have a busy FFA Week scheduled as well.
For example, there will be clothing-themed days along with Muddy Truck Day, Ag Olympics, Clean Truck Day and Drive Your Tractor to School Day, too.
The FFA students will have after-school activities such as bowling, game night and a scavenger hunt to serve as bonding experience.
Muse said they have FFA students who live on farms and those who live in the city.
“It’s a mix,” she said. “…We have a cheerleader; we have football players; we have softball players.”
Journey Hays, FFA reporter and a cheerleader for AHS, said she was drawn into the program because she wanted to learn how to weld.
“I had to take the principles of ag class before I could take the welding class,” Hays said. “After my freshman year, I realized FFA does a lot of things so I decided to join.”
Craig Howard, FFA teacher at DCHS, said there will be a special lunch for FFA members, a tractor pull in the school lobby and guess the weight of a farm animal. He added they will also have after-school activities such as ice-skating and a movie night.
“Of course, we’ll finish out the week with the Far-City Breakfast,” Howard said.
This year’s breakfast, expected to draw hundreds of agricultural and community leaders, falls on leap day.
The featured speaker will be Kirby Green, a 31-year-old Daviess County resident who was named on Jan. 20 the national winner of the American Farm Bureau Federation’s (AFBF) Young Farmers & Ranchers “Excellence in Agriculture Award” during the annual convention in Austin, Texas.
“My goal is to share the stories of local producers to a community of farm and city residents at the breakfast,” Green said. “Our local farmers are truly remarkable in the integration of technology, knowledge, experience and a love of the land. I also hope to convey the importance of building bridges, just like the ones that exist when we bring communities of different people together for an event like this. As a young professional in the agriculture industry and a local resident, it was an absolute honor to be asked to speak.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
