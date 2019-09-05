Daviess County Attorney Claud Porter said Wednesday that plans to provide law enforcement officers with standard field tests they can use to gauge the level of danger victims of domestic violence face are moving closer to reality.
Officials with the county domestic violence multidisciplinary team began talking about creating a test that officers could administer to victims of domestic violence calls last summer. The idea surfaced after an Owensboro woman, Eric Owen, was killed in July 2018, allegedly by her former boyfriend, Matthew A. Adams, 27, of Utica. Adams was charged with murder in Owen's death and is facing the death penalty.
Porter has provided copies of the field test to both the Owensboro Police Department and the Daviess County Sheriff's Department.
The "domestic violence lethality screener" contains 11 questions that include whether the abuser has threatened the victim with a weapon, whether the abuser has threatened to kill the victim or the victim's children, whether the abuser has access to firearms or if the abuser has ever tried to strangle the victim.
Some affirmative responses would prompt immediate intervention, while others would take four positive responses. What kind of law enforcement intervention will be required is yet to be determined.
The implementation policy, Porter said, will tell officers when to use the test and who to notify about the test results. For example, officials from OASIS, the city's domestic violence shelter, could be notified if the victim is believed to be in immediate danger, Porter said.
The final policy could also require officers to take steps to remove the victim from the home, such as by trying to place the victim at OASIS.
Part of the policy will include "where (the results) will go and how someone will make use of them," Porter said.
Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for OPD, said the plan is for Porter to meet with OPD Deputy Chief Lt. Col. Jeff Speed to discuss creating a policy on when and how the field tests will be used. That meeting will take place later this month, Boggess said.
"There could be more beyond that before we move into the implementation stage," he said.
Major Barry Smith, chief deputy for the sheriff's department, said the sheriff's department does already question victims at domestic violence calls to determine if the victim requires emergency housing or help getting a domestic violence order.
"In so many instances, we make recommendations for the victim to leave the residence and go to a shelter" or a family member or friend's home, Smith said.
He said he would also meet with Porter and Speed to create a plan for using the field tests.
"If this checklist is another tool we can utilize to provide protection to victims, that's what we want and need to do," Smith said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
