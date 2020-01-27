Owensboro’s Got Talent is returning for a fifth year in March, and Theatre Workshop of Owensboro, the group who puts the show on each year as a fundraiser, is appealing to the public for their talent.
TWO is currently accepting participants for the annual talent show fundraiser that is modeled after the hit show “America’s Got Talent.” There are three preliminary rounds that take place each Saturday in March, beginning March 7th, at the Trinity Centre, 407 W. Fifth St.
During each round, guest judges vote for a contestant to move forward to compete in the grand finale, which will take place on March 28 at the Empress Theatre, 418 Frederica St.
All performances begin at 7 p.m.
Teresa Wills, one of the organizers of the event, said while singers and musicians are all invited to try out, participants should not be limited to those genres. She said all manner of talent should consider themselves eligible to sign up, from dancers to ventriloquists.
Over the last five years of the talent show, Wills said it has gained in popularity.
“It’s a great show, and we always have fun with it,” she said. “Everyone seems to have a good time, and it’s a good way to showcase all the talent in the community.”
Adults and children are eligible to compete for the grand prize of $1,000. There are also runner-up awards of $500 and $250, respectively.
Todd Reynolds, Theatre Workshop’s executive director, said this has been a beneficial fundraiser for the theater group not only because it generates a decent amount of money, but also because it has introduced people to TWO. Through OGT, Reynolds has seen a variety of talent, and agreed with Wills that is not just a singing competition.
He said there have been hula-hoopers, dancers, and dramatics readings in the past.
“A young boy did a dramatic reading once, and by the end, he was kneeling on the floor weeping,” he said. “He was 9 or 10 years old, and it took me off guard because I didn’t expect a performance that heartfelt from such a young actor. It was neat to see.”
Those interested in participating or learning more about this event, visit theatreworkshop.org or call 270-683-5333.
Aleris is sponsoring this event.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
