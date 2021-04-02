Fighting the frost

The peach trees at Reid’s Orchards in Owensboro are covered in pink blossoms, and while it makes for a pretty sight, the early warm weather has the Reid family working to protect their crop from potentially damaging frosts.
Brad Reid, part of the fifth-generation of his family to work the land at the family’s orchard at 4818 Kentucky 144 since its founding in 1873, spent some time Thursday morning getting reacquainted with the Frost Dragon.
Designed to provide heat to orchard trees during frost events, the Frost Dragon burns propane to generate heat, blowing warm air out onto the trees. The frost fighting machine is pulled through the orchard by a tractor.
“Right now I am trying to see how long it takes me to do this block (of peach trees),” he said. “I am at 19 minutes, I need to get it down to 10 minutes.”
Reid said that he will be operating the Frost Dragon from about 2 a.m. until possibly as late as 8 a.m. Friday, April 2, in an effort to ensure the orchard has a hearty peach crop this summer.
Other sections of the orchard use smudge pots that burn diesel fuel to help the fruit trees shake off the frost.
“If this happened a week ago we wouldn’t have anything to worry about,” Reid said. “We had 70-degree days that really got stuff in motion.”
Reid said it is not all that unusual to see a frost, but it is usually about April 15, making Friday’s event a little unusual.
Reid’s Orchard owner Billy Reid said peaches don’t care much for temperatures below 25 degrees. A frost last year that killed a large portion of their crops forced the orchard to bring in produce from South Carolina. The worst-case scenario would be losing the crop again this year, he said.
The elder Reid said the orchard was started by his great-grandfather Allan Reid after immigrating to the United States from Scotland.
“He came here to work for his brother who had tobacco factories in Livermore,” he said.
It was while living in Kentucky that Allan Reid discovered a love of apples and peaches, opening an orchard in Owensboro in 1873.
Billy Reid said peach season typically begins about the middle of June, but the main peach season is usually from about mid-July through August.
Brad Reid said there is always something to do at the family-run orchard.
“Weekends aren’t a thing,” he said. “It is 7 days a week.
“There is always something that can be done.”
The orchard is currently open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information about Reid’s Orchard, visit www.reidorchard.com.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
