The House Committee on Education passed legislation mandating financial literacy a graduation requirement in Kentucky public high schools.
Representative Jim DuPlessis, R-Elizabethtown, sponsored the measure.
“The goal of this measure is to educate and empower youth on financial planning methods,” said DuPlessis, the 25th District state rep, in a news release. “By providing financial guidance in a classroom setting, we are teaching students how to make positive financial decisions, but also making them aware of the long-term repercussions for poor decisions.”
Beginning Fall 2020, House Bill 301 will require any ninth-grader to complete at least a one-half credit course that meets financial literacy academic standards.
The graduation requirement also will apply to a student pursuing an early graduation program.
The Kentucky Department of Education will develop financial literacy standards.
Alex Todd, financial literacy teacher at Elizabethtown High School, testified to the committee Feb. 25 with Billy Hensley, president of the National Endowment for Financial Education.
“It was definitely a big step. It was actually a little bit of a surprise,” Todd said.
Todd said he is hopeful, but still is skeptical about the bill passing and if legislators will understand what is and isn’t effective financial literacy education practices.
“This is really very simple. If they think financial literacy is important they will do it in a way that will impact kids,” Todd said.
HB 301 will head to the House floor, where it will be considered for passage during the rest of the legislative session.
