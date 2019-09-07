The sun had set and so had I -- into the comfort of the reading chair in the corner of my living room at the end of a long day.
My dog Rufus saw it another way.
He had spent the day lounging around the house, oblivious to the fact that I worked all day to keep kibble in his bowl and a roof over our heads. As far as he was concerned, the night was young and so was he, and he was ready to go.
He trotted back and forth between the door and my chair, toenails clicking on the floor. I pretended not to see him, but he shoved his snout under my arm, jostling the book I was trying to read to the point that I lost my place.
"Go lay down," I grumbled. He sometimes minds me when I say that, but only sometimes. Not this time.
He continued to dance back and forth, the click of his nails punctuated now by an insistent whining.
There would be no rest for anyone until we got this over with, so I heaved a heavy sigh, heaved myself out of the chair, and sighed, "Let's go."
That was all he needed to hear. He dashed to the closet where his leash hangs on the wall, then skittered back across the room and crashed into the door, where he leaped up and down as if there were springs on the bottoms of his paws.
I tied my shoelaces, picked up the leash, snapped the clip onto his collar and flipped the latch on the door; the moment it was released, Rufus burst through the doorway, yanking me along after him on a mad romp down the driveway.
By the time we reached the sidewalk, I had regained at least some semblance of control.
"Slow down, hot rod," I said, which is the theme song of every walk we take.
Rufus zooms down the sidewalk with me lurching along behind him. He loves the holly bushes near the corner. He always pauses to smell the fire hydrant down the block but never contributes to whatever odors may be lingering there. He has no interest in the pine trees, but I always try to slow him down there anyway so I can inhale their sweet fragrance.
We hear other dogs barking as we pass by their properties. Some are a friendly "Come play with me!" woof. Rufus wags his tail in return. Others are a "Get out of here!" snarl. We don't linger.
I know there is a difference, however subtle, between dusk and twilight, but I don't know which one this is. The sun is gone and the moon is out. Colors are fading to monochromatic tones of black and grey.
We walk, Rufus and I, along our familiar route. I listen to the occasional jingle of the tags on his collar and the whirr of the cicadas in the trees. One of my shoes has recently developed a squeak, but we are walking so quickly, I can't tell whether it emanates from the toe of one shoe or the heel of the other.
There are abandoned toys in one yard; a ball and a bicycle. There is a newspaper in a driveway. It has been there for a week and I wonder why they don't pick it up. There are new pillows on the wicker chairs at the house with the pretty porch.
And there are bunnies in the shadows.
Rufus almost always sees them before I do. His ears perk up and he would chase them if I let go of the leash. The bunny tails flash white in the darkness as they dart into the bushes, and I tell Rufus he is a good boy as we walk on.
I duck a little under the branches of the tree with dark leaves; I keep meaning to pluck a leaf and take it with me so I can look it up later to see what kind it is, but I never do.
There is another tree, a little further on; this one is a weeping willow. Its wispy branches dangle over the sidewalk like strings of jewels, and I weave my way among them as Rufus leads the way.
We are almost home now, and Rufus is walking at my side at a more sedate pace, the way a well-trained dog is supposed to all the time. My dog does it only when he is tired, but I imagine that people passing by in cars are casting admiring glances our way. We'll take it.
And now we are home, and it makes me happy to know Rufus knows it. He turns into my driveway without any prompting from me. I unsnap his leash even before I open the door; he heads to the water bowl and I go out the back door to throw his doo-bag away.
I sit down again in my reading chair and look out the window. It is completely dark outside now. Rufus sighs and stretches out on the cool floor, or sometimes curls up on the rug at my feet.
We are at home, and it is night, and life is sweet.
