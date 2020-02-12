Beef and Bacon Custom Processing in Beech Grove sustained extensive fire damage early Tuesday morning from what possibly began as a natural gas leak.
Owner Wesley Spurrier, the owner of the business at 2887 McGee Chapel Road in McLean County, was at the site when the fire started and suffered minor injuries and burns.
According to Spurrier’s step-father Tom West, Spurrier smelled natural gas after he arrived at Beef and Bacon about 7 a.m. He turned the gas off, went inside and turned on the light switch, which was when the fire ignited, West said.
McLean County Western Fire District and the Beech Grove Volunteer Fire Department were on-site shortly after the fire started, according to McLean County Fire Chief Jimmy VanCleve.
West said the family is thankful nobody else was in the building and that Spurrier was not severely injured.
“Thank God none of the crew that he has … none of them were here because they wouldn’t have known to turn that gas off,” West said.
The fire was mostly extinguished before 11 a.m.
“Everybody’s fine. Needless to say, nerves are on edge right now because that was their livelihood, but everything can be rebuilt,” West said.
While Spurrier suffered from burns on his hands and face, West said he is OK.
The building had extensive smoke and fire damage, according to a Beef and Bacon Facebook post. It said more updates will come as the family receives more information.
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined and is still being investigated by the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.