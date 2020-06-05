A late Thursday night blaze caused fire and smoke damage at a Mexican restaurant in Wesleyan Park Plaza, but the building was saved.
The fire was reported about 11 p.m. at Ernesto’s Mexican Bar and Grill, 611 Emory Drive. Battalion Chief Steve Leonard of the Owensboro Fire Department said the fire started in the kitchen area near a refrigeration unit.
The fire damaged the kitchen, but flames did not extend into the attic or the rest of the building, Leonard said. The restaurant sustained smoke damage throughout.
The fire was quickly extinguished, but firefighters were on the scene for several hours clearing out smoke, Leonard said.
The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.
