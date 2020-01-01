Fire damages Old Hickory cookhouse

A Tuesday evening fire damaged the cookhouse behind Old Hickory Bar-B-Q on Washington Avenue.
The fire was reported in the cookhouse around 5 p.m. City Fire Chief James Howard said the restaurant staff was burning residue off the cooking racks when the cooking pit caught fire. The fire extended into the chimney, causing flames to shoot out.
The restaurant, which is separate from the cookhouse, was not damaged.
Howard said firefighters put a chemical foam down the chimney to extinguish the blaze. The fire department dispatched two engine units and a ladder truck to the scene.
Howard said the building sustained some interior damage and electrical damage, and the chimney will have to be cleaned of the foam before it can be used again.
