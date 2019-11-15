Fire department asking people to watch vacant homes

Owensboro Fire Chief Steve Mitchell is asking people who live near vacant structures to watch for signs of suspicious activity as a way of preventing homeless people from entering homes and starting fires to keep warm.
Mitchell said the goal is to prevent fires in vacant buildings, which can get out of control and can expose people to hazardous carbon monoxide gas.
Mitchell said the goal isn't to get homeless people in trouble, but to locate people looking for a place to stay, "so we can go get them and take them to the shelter."
The department has recently responded to small fires in vacant structures that could have been started by people who went inside for shelter and started a fire to keep warm, he said.
Similar incidents happen every year, he said.
"They'll go into a vacant structure that has no utilities, and they'll build fires," Mitchell said, adding that the department has responded to a couple of fires during the recent cold spell.
A person entering a vacant building can be charged with burglary. Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for the Owensboro Police Department, said officers can help homeless people seeking shelter.
"We do occasionally locate individuals inside vacant homes," Boggess said. "We tend to see an increase in that during the winter months."
In addition to the fire risk, fires inside homes create carbon monoxide. "If it's not ventilated, (the fire) is giving off carbon monoxide, and they don't know it," Mitchell said.
Harry Pedigo, executive director of St. Benedict's Homeless Shelter, said if a shelter is full, officials can still find lodging for a person until a regular placement can be found.
"We will take them and put them on the floor, or whatever we have to do to accommodate them" for the night, and will find them a space in the shelter the next day or two, Pedigo said. There is regular turnover at the shelter, so beds open up regularly.
"Most of the time, we can get people placed," Pedigo said. But some people do not want to use homeless shelters.
"Some people are ashamed to go to a shelter," he said. Also, "a lot of times, people don't know where to go for shelter."
An OPD press release asks people who see suspicious activity near vacant homes to call 270-687-8888.
"If you see someone that needs assistance, call," Boggess said. "We are getting people into shelters all the time."
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.