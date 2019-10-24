A Wednesday afternoon fire on Kentucky 140 West caused a propane tank to vent flames into the air and destroyed an outbuilding and vehicle.
The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Kentucky 140 West. Arriving firefighters found an outbuilding near a propane tank in flames. The outbuilding and propane tank were within 50 feet of the home, and a pickup truck was parked by the outbuilding.
The propane tank's pressure release valve activated, shooting flames 25 feet into the air. The pickup truck and outbuilding were destroyed, but the home and other outbuildings were saved.
Firefighters from the Daviess County, East Daviess County, Moseleyville and Utica fire departments were on the scene for about three hours.
