At 3:10 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, the Owensboro Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at a quadplex located in the 200 block of Twintree Court.
An interior fire fight ensued in the attic space of the structure where firefighters were able to contain and confine any serious damage. Ultimately Red Cross responded responded to the scene to aid the four community members that were displaced. It was a not a complete loss, according to the department, and the four will eventually be able to return to their homes.
