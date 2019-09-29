The Owensboro Fire Department and the Owensboro Police Department will begin training together in the near future, so the agencies can coordinate their response to incidents such as shootings.
In August, city fire chief Steve Mitchell told the Messenger-Inquirer the department was receiving a number of ballistic vests for firefighters to wear during gunshot calls or emergency calls that carry the potential for gunfire.
For example, the vests could be worn not just during shooting calls, but also on possible suicides or when firefighters are called to respond to a drug overdose, said OFD battalion chief Colter Tate.
"We are working to do some training with OPD," Tate said last week.
The Daviess County Sheriff's Department previously has done training with county firefighters on how to respond to incidents where the scene is still active but there are people who need medical attention. The sheriff's department training included sending in firefighters under guard to begin treating the wounded while other law enforcement officers addressed the shooter.
Tate said OFD firefighters would have much the same system.
"We would go into what they would term the warm zone, and we would have OPD with us," Tate said.
In 2015, the InterAgency Board, a national organization made up of law enforcement and fire officials recommended police, fire and emergency responders create "rescue task forces." In a rescue task force, law enforcement would provide protection for fire and emergency responders, who treated victims in an "active shooter/hostile environment" situation.
"The Department of Justice and several other organizations have looked at (victim) survivability, and that's where the recommendation comes from," Tate said. "They were showing greater chances of survivability if our emergency responders get in there and provide medical care to people who have been injured," Tate said.
OPD and the fire department are preparing a policy on how joint operations would work, Tate said.
Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for the police department, said there is no joint policy in place at this time.
Boggess said the training would help the departments learn how to work together in a situation that calls for firefighters to provide medical care in a hostile environment.
"The more you train, the smoother your response can be in a real situation," Boggess said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
