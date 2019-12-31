The Owensboro Fire Department is on the scene of a structure fire at the smokehouse next to Old Hickory restaurant on Washington Avenue.
Heavy smoke is in the area and the Owensboro Police Department has the surrounding streets blocked off.
The restaurant itself is not on fire.
A Messenger-Inquirer reporter and photographer were on the scene shortly after the initial call. Check Wednesday's MI for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.