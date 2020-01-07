Deanna J. Endicott-Smith has filed to run for Owensboro City Commission, the first candidate to do so.
Endicott-Smith is the chairperson of the Owensboro Fairness Campaign, which is pushing for a local fairness ordinance that would outlaw discrimination based upon sexual orientation or gender identity. Endicott-Smith said she has noticed an outcry for younger or progressive leadership, which prompted her to run.
"I believe in upholding the office with absolute ethics," she said. "I believe in representing what the people actually want."
Endicott-Smith criticized many recent city changes, including the growth and relocation of many businesses to Kentucky 54 and the hiring of A+ Leadership, which has a contract with the city to create a downtown livability plan. That contract cost $80,000 and will last for a year.
"No one likes the expansion out on (Kentucky) 54. I don't think I've heard anyone praise it among any of my friends or any of the people I used to socialize with or serve as a bartender," she said.
"We have so much unutilized space in the city," she added.
While declining to name anyone specifically, Endicott-Smith also criticized some local politicians for being stubborn.
"You have these politicians," she said, "who don't represent the majority. They already pick a side and they have these ideas of their own and they're not going to budge. There's a lack of attention on local politics and some of these same people end up getting reelected without anyone noticing."
Endicott-Smith said her platform includes equality, being fiscally conservative with the city budget, bringing more industry to Owensboro, helping homeless and drug addicts and examining how city workers are paid.
"I feel like everyone deserves a living wage," she said.
While questioning the cost, Endicott-Smith said she did support downtown projects, such as affordable housing. Endicott-Smith said this is her first time running for political office, but she previously was a board member of the Owensboro Human Relations Commission. She is also a calibration technician at MPD Inc.
The filing deadline for the race is 4 p.m. June 2.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
