Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced late Friday afternoon that the first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Kentucky.
The individual is being treated in a medical facility in Lexington.
The patient, according to Beshear, was "found positive for the virus as a result from a test kit at the state lab.” Beshear said the results from the lab arrived earlier on Friday and the patient, who has not been identified, is currently being treated in isolation.
"While the overall threat to Kentuckians is still low,” Beshear said, "we as a state are going to take every necessary action to protect our people. ... I filed a state of emergency so that we would have every tool we could need to address this issue and ultimately protect our people. We have activated the Emergency Operations Center and are currently at level four, which is our lowest level.”
Locally, health officials believe that, if the virus appears in Owensboro-Daviess County, that they are prepared, said Brian Hamby, Owensboro Health Regional Hospital spokesman.
"We are in touch with the health department and local officials almost daily,” he said. "I can’t say that today’s news activates any action phase, but its presence in Kentucky does make us double down on our infection prevention guidelines and procedures. If there was a case here, we would immediately be in touch with all entities and local agencies. We feel we are prepared for this. We feel we are ready."
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.