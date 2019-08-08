First day enrollment up at DCPS

It was the first day of classes for students in Daviess County Public Schools.
And some students at Sorgho Elementary School were surprised to see their superintendent, Matt Robbins, walking the halls on Wednesday morning, low-fiving students lined up to use the restroom, popping into the cafeteria to visit the cooks, hugging an occasional teacher and checking on how things were going on the first day of classes.
The answer at Sorgho was the same as it was at schools across the county.
Everything was going well, Robbins was told.
He'll continue visiting schools today and Friday, he said.
"We're up and running," Principal Laura Cecil told Robbins when she met him in the hallway. "Almost everybody is here. We're excited."
There are always a few minor glitches, she said.
But everything was under control.
Across the county, 10,970 students showed up for the first day of classes -- 134 more than on the first day last year.
The official count for the year won't be made for weeks, though.
The breakdown showed 5,097 elementary students, 2,523 in middle school and 3,296 in high school.
Daviess County High remained the largest school with 1,760 students.
Apollo reported 1,434.
Robbins popped into Natalie Miller's empty classroom.
"This lady is fantastic," he said. "She's the intervention queen."
At the door of a kindergarten classroom, Robbins stopped to chat with the students.
A sign read, "Class of 2032."
Robbins stopped for a quick handshake or a hug with virtually everybody he met.
It's important to visit the schools and be a hands-on administrator, Robbins said.
He was the district's assistant superintendent for finance and operations when he was selected in 2017 to become superintendent, following the retirement of Owens Saylor.
"Our goal is to have kids in the classroom, learning and not being distracted on the first day," Robbins said.
"We don't want to lose a day," he said. "Things are going very smoothly today. Everything's in good order."
