At its 5 p.m. meeting on Thursday, April 1 at the Daviess County Courthouse, which is available on its Facebook page, Daviess Fiscal Court is scheduled to take the following actions:
• Consider April 2021 as Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month
• Consider April 2, 2021 as National Arbor Day
• Consider the minutes of the March 18, 2021 Fiscal Court meeting
• Consider all claims for all departments
• Consider an MOA with the Daviess County Public Schools Special law Enforcement Agency and the city of Owensboro for access to the city-county 911 Operations Talk Group.
• Consider a control and quality assurance and construction management assistance services agreement for the 16.6-acre contained landfill expansion with Weaver Consultants Group
• Consider a contract with Axiom Architecture for Horse Creek Park restroom design services
• Consider declaring the landfill’s 1991 Scarab Compost Turner as surplus
Award the following bids:
• Two new tandem dump trucks for the road department
• Surplus- 1991 Scarab Compost Tuner
• Transfer Terry Bartlett to the role of transfer station truck driver effective April 12, 2021
• Hire Brett Baker as a seasonal worker at Yellow Creel Park effective upon completion of pre-employment screening
• Reappoint Gary Adams and Wesley Action to the Greenwood Cemetery Committee for terms beginning 4/19/21 and ending 4/19/24.
• Reappoint Charlie Mackey and Bill Duncan to the Parks Board for terms beginning 4/1/21 and ending 4/1/25.
• Hear first reading of an ordinance amending a zoning classification set forth in the county zoning ordinance of Feb 5, 2004.
• Hear any other business to be brought before the Daviess Fiscal Court
• Hear any public comments
• Hear any comments by the Daviess Fiscal Court
• Hear a request for Fiscal Court to decide a zoning map amendment for 2116 Daniels Lane
