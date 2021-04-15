At its 5 p.m. meeting on Thursday, April 15 at the Daviess County Courthouse, which is available on its Facebook page, Daviess Fiscal Court is scheduled to take the following actions:
• Consider treasurer’s report for March 2021
• Consider the minutes of the April 1, 2021 Fiscal Court meeting
• Consider all claims for all departments
• Consider County Road Aid Coop program and Contract with the KentuckyTransportation Cabinet for fiscal year 2021-22
• Consider passageway easement with G.L.O.F. LLC
• Consider amended material hander lease agreements with Ricky Moore Trucking LLC
• Consider hiring Julie Gray as veterinarian upon successful completion of a pre-employment screening
• Consider hiring Garrett Snyder and Nathan Lanham as road department seasonal interns upon successful completion of pre-employment screenings
• Consider hiring Joseph Schmid as a seasonal worker at Yellow Creek Park upon successful completion of a pre-employment screenings
• Consider hiring Kenneth Ridout, Drake Renfrow, John Sampley and Martin Hamilton as seasonal workers at Panther Creek Park upon successful completion of pre-employment screenings
Award the following bids:
• Reappoint Bryan Reynolds and Gesi Lowe to the DC-SWEEP Board for a term beginning 5/03/21 and ending 5/3/24
• Appoint Gail Niehaus (Dana Thornberry S3T) to the PVA Assessment Appeals Board for a term beginning 5/03/21 and ending 5/03/24
• Hear the second reading of KOC 921.676 (2021) 03-2021, an ordinance amending a zoning clarification set forth in the County Zoning Ordinance of February 5, 2004
• Hear any other business to be brought before the Daviess Fiscal Court
• Hear any public comments
• Hear any comments by the Daviess Fiscal Court
